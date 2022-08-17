Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar-led comedy-drama, helmed by Aanand L Rai, released last week with much expectation given the extended weekend and Independence day holiday. However, the film did not have an impressive start at the box office.

Rave reviews from critics and word of mouth from the audience did not seem to have worked in favour of the film. Aanand L. Rai’s family comedy-drama managed to collect Rs 8.20 crores on opening day but saw an unexpected dip on Friday. A glimmer of hope arise when a slight surge in the collection was witnessed the next day. The film’s Saturday collection was recorded at Rs 6.51 crore which was marginally higher than the Friday collection of Rs 6.40 crore. The Sunday collection saw a slight jump in the moolah, reaching only Rs 7.05 crores.

This led many to expect that Raksha Bandhan will see a surge in the Monday collection as well once again. However, the film managed to earn Rs 6.31 crores only at the ticket windows on the Independence day holiday. It is also worth pointing out that the sudden boycott trend on social media could also be a contributing factor to the film’s performance at the box office.

A similar trend was also seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha which was also released on the same day and the film is also underperforming at the box office. While coming back to Akshay Kumar starrer, the comedy-drama saw a significant drop on Tuesday collecting Rs 1.75 crores*.

Raksha Bandhan’s total collection now stands at Rs 36.22 crores. The early trade reports suggest that the film would bring in Rs 1.50-1.75 crore on Day 7. This means it will stay under the 40 crores mark this week and has only few more days left to make some moolah since Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger will be releasing on August 25th.

