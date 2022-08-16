Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Well, there’s no denying that Aamir Khan starrer is striving hard to sustain at the box office. The film which hit the screens on August 11, faced a major clash with Akshay Kumar led- Raksha Bandhan. Not only for Laal Singh Chaddha, the time has also been hard for Aanand L Rai directorial. Both the films, led by the superstars of Bollywood, are drowning at the box office and how. A few days after its release, many people are coming forward asking others to not boycott Laal Singh Chaddha and watch it in theatres.

While a lot of people have given mixed reviews since its release, other section of media has called it a ‘masterpiece’ and a must watch.

As per the early trends flowing in Laal Singh Chaddha starrer has fallen flat on first weekday. According to latest media reports, the Aamir Khan starrer has somehow managed to mint 2.50-3.20 crore* on the 6th day of its release. With its latest number, the film total collection now stands at 48.33-49.03 crore*. Look like, the makers, cast and crew of Laal Singh Chaddha will have to wait a day more to see the film reach the first milestone and cross 50 crore mark.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, the film has received poor collection than his last release Samrat Prithviraj.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the boycott that was called by the netizens for this film clearly seems to be taking a toll at film’s collection. Owing to the lead actor’s previous controversial comments about India, the actor landed in trouble making social media users call for a boycott of the film.

Despite releasing on the long weekend, the film has failed miserably to drag audience from their homes to the theaters. What are your thoughts on the same?

