It was more than a 20% fall from Sunday to Monday for Laal Singh Chaddha as the film has been rejected by the audiences. While Sunday had somehow managed a double-digit score again with 10 crores coming in, it was a slide all over again on Monday as just 7.87 crores came in. This is by no means the kind of trending that one expects from a film that has been released on a four-day extended weekend with the big holiday of Independence Day falling on the fifth day (Monday) but then this is what has happened indeed, which is shocking, to say the least.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film currently stands at 45.83 crores and given the kind of downfall that it is seeing currently, it could be a surprise if more than 4 crores come in today and the 50 crores mark is hit. In fact, this could well happen only tomorrow, which seems more plausible currently. In fact, it would also be closely observed if the first week total of the film manages to surpass the first day collections of Thugs of Hindostan [52.25 crores] or would that too happen all the way on the start of the eighth day.

There is no way how one can explain the disastrous response of Laal Singh Chaddha which was actually touted to be the biggest of 2022. There were at least three release date changes also that happened for the film and though one can understand the delays that happened due to the pandemic, the others were the calls taken by the makers to avoid competition with other films or make the final product look better. Alas, none of that has worked out though and the film is now officially one of the biggest theatrical disappointments ever.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Grows Further On Independence Day, Recovers Its Reported Budget & Paves Way For A Blockbuster Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram