Liger is currently the most awaited film and the release date for the movie is just around the corner. Vijay Devarakonda makes his Bollywood debut as he’ll share screen space with Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, ever since the announcement, the film received a positive response, however, the latest track Aafat has come under netizens’ radar. Although the song was released last week but many are calling out the makers for using r*pe scene dialogue in the song. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, while it is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Coming back to the topic, after Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge, Liger makers released their third song Aafat, featuring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday. Although it’s been over a week since it was released, netizens are shaming the makers for the questionable lyrics. Not just a single part, the Reddit users are calling the song cringe. Meanwhile, the part which is getting slammed is “Bhagwaan ke liye mujhe chhodh do,“ as it is from an old Bollywood movie, and in the scene, the female lead is about to get r*ped.

Sharing the song, a Reddit user wrote, “Liger song Aafat using a r*pe scene dialogue from old movies for.. aesthetics? Idk.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “India mei aaj kal dhang ki movies nahi banti kya,” another wrote, “what the f…k is that hook step??matlab kuch bhi..” a third wrote, “It’s repulsive and shows extreme lack of sensibility by the producers, actors, and of course the scum director. And the fact that they continue to promote this shit with Insta influencers is just beyond me,” a fourth user wrote, “Who in their right mind thought that it would be cool to put a dialogue from a rape scene into a modern song? Pathetic!,” a fifth wrote, “Here’s to the downfall of this film, the producers and the actors! The ignorance in this industry is crossing the sky’s limit now. And the tone deafness of the actors whilst answering questions regarding their ignorance is triggering for some.”

While there were some, who are demanding to boycott Vijay Devarakonda starrer Liger instead of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, a user wrote, “Why not boycott this movie instead of LSC?,” another wrote, “Where’s the boycott trend when we need it?,” a third wrote, “Iska karo boycott bc!! Sala rape ko normalise!!,” a fourth user wrote, “I keep hearing boycott LaalSinghChadha or RaskhaBandhan because of some stupid reason, why not Boycott Liger !! It’s not like its from a great director like Rajamouli Sir or Manirathnam Sir!”

Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger is slated to release next week on August 25, 2022.

