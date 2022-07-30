Sara Ali Khan is one of the promising actresses of B-Town. The diva, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, is on roll since. More than her professional life, the actress often makes headlines owing to her fashion choices and exotic vacations. Recently, Sara Ali Khan turned showstopper at a fashion show but it got netizens’ attention for a different reason.

The Simmba actress was recently in the news when she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 7 where she appeared with Janhvi Kapoor.

For the ramp, Sara Ali Khan wore an Indigo blue heavily embellished lehenga with plunging neckline cut-out choli. Wrapping the net dupatta around her shoulders, the actress opted for light make-up. Ditching accessories, the budding actress accentuated her eyes while letting her wavy hair down. The Kedarnath actress turned muse for ace designer Falguni and Shane Peacock as she walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2022.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens couldn’t help but troll the actress for her weird walk. Commenting on Sara Ali Khan’s video, a user wrote, “Looked very stressed from facial expressions,” while another said, “What kind of expressions n walk is this????” A netizen went on to call it the ‘worst runway walk ever.’

A social media user even compared her to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The comment read, “Every actress cannot be a runway model! Please leave this job with the Deepika’s and Katrina’s!” A user, who seemed to be Sara’s fan wrote, “She’s beautiful but what happened to her expression here in the clips ?”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The shooting for the film has been wrapped up and the makers are now eyeing the release. That apart, Sara also has Gaslight in the pipeline opposite Vikrant Massey.

