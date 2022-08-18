It has been an extremely poor scenario for Laal Singh Chaddha as the film has failed to hit even the 50 crores mark in its first seven days. Released last Thursday, the film saw its collections coming down to 1.50 crores* on Wednesday, and with this the overall collections stand at mere 49.33 crores*.

Due to the partial holiday of Janmashtami today, the collections may see a bit of an upswing, and that should take the film to 51 crores. However, it won’t be surprising if the numbers stay on to be flat even today since there is nothing really that’s working for the film, which means even this holiday advantage won’t really go in its favor.

There is a lot that’s being said about the stardom of Aamir Khan but rest assured, it’s just a matter of time and he would bounce back with his next. One must remember that even his last disaster had actually taken an opening of over 50 crores, which is a reflection of his stardom. It’s just that one hopes he does a movie soon and releases it in 2023 so that all of these loose talks come to a close, because any further delay will only result in more frivolous conversations and unnecessary distraction, which are completely avoidable.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

