Tom Cruise made a comeback 4 years post Mission Impossible – Fallout, with Top Gun Maverick, and it turned out to be highly successful. Both critically and commercially, the film did a remarkable job. Even here, in India, it made a decent moolah at the box office and was declared as a ‘Plus’ affair in Koimoi’s verdict.
The film released back in May and enjoyed a theatrical run on its own despite Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 attracting audiences. It took just about a decent start by making 4.40 crores on opening day (including Thursday previews). The film slowly and steadily ran impressively for a more than expected period and made itself a profitable venture in India.
Have a look at Top Gun Maverick’s box office daily breakdown in India:
Day 1- 4.40 crores (including paid previews)
Day 2- 4.10 crores
Day 3- 4.18 crores
First weekend- 12.68 crores
Day 4- 1.64 crores
Day 5- 1.50 crores
Day 6- 1 crore
Day 7- 0.88 crore
First week- 17.70 crores
Second week- 7 crores
Third week- 3.30 crores
Fourth week- 2.75 crores
Fifth week- 1.75 crores
Sixth week- 1.25 crores
Seventh week- 0.55 crore
Lifetime- 34.30 crores
