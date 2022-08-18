Tom Cruise made a comeback 4 years post Mission Impossible – Fallout, with Top Gun Maverick, and it turned out to be highly successful. Both critically and commercially, the film did a remarkable job. Even here, in India, it made a decent moolah at the box office and was declared as a ‘Plus’ affair in Koimoi’s verdict.

Advertisement

The film released back in May and enjoyed a theatrical run on its own despite Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 attracting audiences. It took just about a decent start by making 4.40 crores on opening day (including Thursday previews). The film slowly and steadily ran impressively for a more than expected period and made itself a profitable venture in India.

Advertisement

Have a look at Top Gun Maverick’s box office daily breakdown in India:

Day 1- 4.40 crores (including paid previews)

Day 2- 4.10 crores

Day 3- 4.18 crores

First weekend- 12.68 crores

Day 4- 1.64 crores

Day 5- 1.50 crores

Day 6- 1 crore

Day 7- 0.88 crore

First week- 17.70 crores

Second week- 7 crores

Third week- 3.30 crores

Fourth week- 2.75 crores

Fifth week- 1.75 crores

Sixth week- 1.25 crores

Seventh week- 0.55 crore

Lifetime- 34.30 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more daily breakdowns.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Things Start To Get Worse For Aamir Khan Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram