Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Starrer Completes 100 Days In Theatres!

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has successfully completed its 100 days run. The movie has completed 100 days run in two direct centres- Mourya Theatre in Gopalapatnam and Krishna Mahal Deluxe in Chilakaluripet.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata ended up as the biggest grosser (Telugu movies) in TFI in 2022. It is the 18th consecutive movie of superstar Mahesh Babu to run for 100 days. The movie directed by Parasuram Petla broke many box office records.

S Thaman provided a chartbuster album for the movie. Particularly, Kalaavathi is still rocking the musical charts. Fans were delighted to see Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara dancing to a promotional video of Penny song.

Keerthy Suresh played the leading lady in the movie produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus Entertainment and GMB Entertainment.

