Bollywood is witnessing its worst phase in history. The cancel culture is so strong that none of the films are working at the box office. In fact, there are no or really fewer footfalls at the theatres. Even a South star like Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut but badly tanked at it. Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Shamshera are just some other biggies that witnessed the same fate. Scroll below to know what Javed Akhtar thinks of the situation.

What’s scarier is netizens boycotting films not because they find something objectional in it, but because of the actors working in them. Aamir Khan was cancelled because of his comments about leaving India in the past. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt drew social media ire because they told the audience that they could ignore their movies if they don’t like them.

However, Javed Akhtar feels that these announcements of cancel cultures don’t really work. In fact, he feels it is the content that decides whether there are going to be footfalls at the theatre or not. But he also declared that the Boycott trends are just a passing phase.

Javed Akhtar told ETimes, “It is a passing phase. It is very evident that it doesn’t work. If the film is good and is appreciated by the audience, it will work. If it is not good and not appreciated by the audience, it won’t work. I don’t think this kind of announcement of cancel culture and boycott works at all.”

Meanwhile, the latest Bollywood film that tanked is Liger starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. There were huge expectations and the pre-release buzz was massive but the film still failed to impress the viewers because of its unimpressive second half.

