Can’t really wait as the Brahmastra release date is just around the corner and we have been waiting with bated breath to witness the astraverse. But do you know what is the budget for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer film? Let us give you an insight into the costliest Bollywood film ever.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film plotted on a big scale all set to release on September 9, 2022. It is backed by Karan Johar’s production house among others. Now as per the latest reports, we found out that the official budget of the film is Rs 410 crores. Shocked? Scroll to read the report.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a close source to the development revealed, “It’s the costliest Bollywood film to date and the expenditure will be visible on each and every frame of the film. The idea was to create a big screen spectacle like never before and Ayan and his team have managed to come up with visuals that will blow away the mind of the audience. The trailer is just a tease, as visuals of the film are at another level.”

Further going in the conversation, the source added that the makers, distributors, and the actors of the film are quite confident that Brahmastra will surely create magic onscreen. The source shared, “While there is an element of nervousness in the stakeholders, they are also silently confident about the project.” The source even mentioned that even though the pricing of the film will be at par in the multiplexes, however, it will be worth it.

Everyone is looking towards Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra to turn the fate of the Bollywood movies at the box office. What do you think about how this massive budget film will turn out? Let us know in the comments.

