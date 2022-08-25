If there’s one love story that fans are still not over is Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s. The megastar is married to the superstar of her time Jaya Bachchan but his alleged love affair with the Umrao Jaan actress was pretty popular back in the day. Today, we bring you the reason behind Amitabh and Rekha’s marriage was impossible for various reasons. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Big B and the Khubsoorat actress were reportedly madly in love with each other. Even though the actor was already married to Jaya, their affair rumours were the talk of Tinseltown back then. Do you know, that Rekha was considered bad luck by many and hence the Shahenshah of Bollywood didn’t marry her? Find out more below.

Rekha’s life has been full of controversies and scandals and everyone in the industry and her fans are aware of this. From having multiple affairs with Bollywood actors to her ex-husband Mukesh Aggarwal committing suicide using her dupatta, her life has been full of ups and downs.

It was reported that her presence brought bad luck to wherever she would go. Once when Amitabh Bachchan got injured on the sets of Silsila, the actress wasn’t allowed in the hospital and later the film was also rejected by the fans.

It’s when Amitabh decided that he will never leave his wife Jaya Bachchan for the Umrao Jaan actress. In fact, a report in Pinkvilla stated that Jaya invited Rekha for dinner at her place and told her clearly that she would not leave her husband for any reason.

Jaya said, “I will never bring it up. If he is man enough, he can tell that to my face.”

As a matter of fact, Jaya has never left Amitabh’s side and he owes his success big time to his wife and former actress. She reportedly runs the Bachchan house and has been taking care of every single thing.

