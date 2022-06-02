Bollywood actors’ involvement in controversies and facing criticism is not new as people get irked by anything these days. Among all the B-Town celebs, Akshay Kumar creates a lot of buzz as he has multiple films released within a few months. Although the actor tries to entertain the audience with his films but with every release the superstar finds himself in the midst of controversies.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his historical epic Samrat Prithviraj. The film that stars Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles is all set to release tomorrow, i.e. June 3rd, 2022. Since the announcement, the film was facing backlash from various groups and due to one of the organizations the film’s name was changed as the group alleged that calling the great warrior by his name was disrespectful. Meanwhile, we’ve listed down some of Akshay’s past movies that created an uproar.

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Back when the Indian cinema didn’t show much intimacy in movies, it was Akshay Kumar’s romance with Rekha in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi grabbed a lot of attention. In the song ‘In The Night No Control’ Akshay and Rekha were seen getting cosy which was too steamy for the audience back in the time. More than the actress, it was the Sooryavanshi star that faced massive criticism for romancing an elder actor.

Good Newwz

Back in 2019 when Akshay Kumar unveiled the second trailer of Good Newwz many were taken aback over a particular dialogue in which many claimed the actor was mocking Lord Ram. In the clip which was shared online, a man says, “Mere Bache ka naam Hola Ram hai kyunki vo Holi pe paida hua tha”, to which Akshay replies “Acha hua apka bacha Lohri pe paida nahi hua…”

The scene from the movie created massive havoc among netizens as many believe Kumar hurt their religious sentiments.

Rustom

The film that was released in 2016 received appreciation from everyone. In the film, Akshay Kumar played the role of a Naval Officer who goes on a trial for the murder of his wife’s lover. Later in 2018, when Akshay announced that he’ll be auctioning the uniform he wore in the film for a good cause, some people took offence claiming that the actor was calling the film’s costume a real uniform while the sale and purchase of the real uniform are illegal.

Laxmii

Originally titled Laxmii Bomb, the film’s name was changed after a certain religious group found the title too derogatory. The Hindu Sena alleged that the makers used the name of a Goddess with the word bomb which is offensive. On the other hand, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha claimed that the film is promoting love-jihad as Akshay is playing a Muslim character who marries a Hindu girl played by Kiara Advani.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film and its tagline reads, “Myth or Reality?”. Soon after the poster’s release, many were offended by Akshay for being suspicious about the events in the Hindu religion’s history.

