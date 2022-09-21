Earlier today the sad news of comedian Raju Srivastava’s demise made the headlines. The actor, who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on August 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym, passed away today, Wednesday, September 21 at the age of 58. As we remember and mourn the artist, here’s a throwback of when he spoke about Kapil Sharma.

Both comedians shared a good rapport and even featured alongside each other on a number of shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and various characters on Comedy Nights with Kapil. Scroll below to know what he said.

While in conversation with Hindustan Times in 2017, Raju Srivastava spoke about Kapil Sharma and stated that TKSS host was unable to handle the pressure of success. This late comedian made this statement after he and other comedians were approached to feature on Kapil’s show following his fallout with Sunil Grover and cast members not showing up on sets cause of it.

Commenting on Kapil Sharma and him not being able to handle the pressure of success, Raju Srivastava said, “Kapil success ke pressure ko jhel nai pa raha (Kapil is unable to handle the pressure of success). Comedy Nights with Kapil, I just feel he can’t deal with the pressure that comes along. No matter which show it is, be it a function or a shaadi (wedding), people always want Kapil to come and perform.”

The late comedian continued saying, “This is why he has even stopped answering his phone calls. Although he has never misbehaved with me, other artists and technicians on the show have told me how he gets angry after drinking.”

In the same conversation, Raju Srivastava also revealed that he has taken it upon himself to sort out the issue between Kapil Sharma and Sunil. He said, “Kapil has told me that he is trying to meet Sunil Grover, but he is out of Mumbai. He told me that Sunil is determined not to come back on the show. To make things better, I had arranged a meeting with them at my house on Sunday, and I had even thought of calling Kapil’s mom (to mediate). But Sunil told me that he had extended his travel plans and will get in touch with me when he is back.”

While admitted to AIIMS Delhi, Raju underwent an angioplasty and was on a ventilator for almost the entire duration of the hospitalisation.

May Raju Srivastava’s soul rest in peace.

