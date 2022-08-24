Comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a major cardiac arrest around two weeks ago. Since then, the actor has been on a ventilator but his friends, family and doctors have been sharing constant updates about his now-improving health.

While some reports claimed that he’s still in critical condition, others have stated that the comedian will be fine very soon. Now a new report reveals the new treatment Raju will be undergoing to improve his health and continue on the path to recovery.

As per a recent Dainik Bhaskar report, Raju Srivastava’s doctors have started giving the comedian neuro-physiotherapy while a team of expert physiotherapists are treating his body. As per the report, Antara, Raju’s daughter, has also stated that her father is now in a stable condition.

Talking about his latest health update, the report states that doctors are trying to supply oxygen to Raju Srivastava’s brain as he is unable to regain consciousness due to the lack of oxygen in his forebrain. If oxygen reaches there, it will not take long for him to come to his senses. As per the medical experts, oxygen was not supplied to Raju’s brain for about 20 minutes, owing to which he has been in a coma.

A very close friend of Raju Srivastava’s family also revealed that the doctors are trying their best to bring him back to consciousness. The comedian-actor has been in a coma for 15 days now and now doctors are trying their best to bring him out of ventilator support. Meanwhile, no one is allowed to enter the ICU except his wife Shikha.

This report also states that there were movements in Raju Srivastava’s hands and feet – however, he has not yet regained consciousness. His medical growth is very slow and will take time for him to recover. But doctors are now more confident.

