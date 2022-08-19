On August 10, comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to hospital after he suffered a heart attack. The comedian is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Recently, reports were abuzz that the comedian’s brain is dead and has stopped responding to the treatment. His close friends and colleagues, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal gave his latest health update and revealed that doctors have given up and he’s only breathing on the death bed.

Advertisement

However, his wife Shikha Srivastava rubbished brain-dead rumours and said he will soon be back.

Advertisement

Amid his deteriorating health, his old video has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, Raju Srivastava is seen talking about Yamraj (Lord Of Death) and his Bhaisa (buffalo). The video sees him sitting comfortably at his home. He’s heard saying in the video, “Namaskar! Kuch nahi bas baithe hai. Zindagi mein aisa kaam karo ki jab yamraj bhi aaye aapko lene, toh kage aree bhaisaab aap bhaise pe aap baithye. Aap bhale aadmi hai, nek aadmi aap bhaise pe baithe, main paidal chalunga, aise bann ke dikhao.” In the clip, the comedian further speaks to his relative and tells him what he was saying in the video.

This video was posted on July 23 and has already garnered around 30K views and 1.6k likes. Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastava (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

In a recent interview, Raju Srivastava’s wife Sikha Srivastava rubbished the rumours of the comedian’s brain being dead. The comedian’s wife gave an health update to an entertainment portal and assured everyone that he will be back to entertain everyone.

Speaking to ETimes, Sikha Said, “Doctors are present on earth in the form of God. They are doing very well, these rumours are baseless that they have given up. Things are being handled medically and it will take time to happen. We have to struggle and patiently wait for the struggles. Doctors and Raju ji both are fighting and everyone will get to know the positive results very soon. I promise that Raju will be back to entertain everyone.”

“He is going to win this battle. He will fight it out and will come back to entertain you all, this is my promise to you all. We are getting wishes, blessings and a lot of people are praying and doing puja for his health and everyone’s vibration is very positive. I know the prayers are not going to go unanswered. I just want to urge everyone to continue praying for his health,” she added further.

Well, team Koimoi prays for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery.

Must Read: Sunil Pal Shares Heart-Wrenching Update On Raju Srivastava’s Health: “Unki Sirf Saans Chal Rahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram