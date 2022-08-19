It’s been over a week, star comedian Raju Srivastava is battling for his life in hospital. Fans from all across the country are praying for his life. Raju’s friends including Rajpal Yadav, and Sunil Pal among others are sending best wishes for his speedy recovery and sharing health updates. Now, comedian Ahsaan Qureshi too has come out sharing Raju‘s health update and it’s quite heartbreaking.

For those who don’t know, Ahsaan and Raju were participants in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s pilot season. Ever since then, both of them have worked together and share a good equation. Ahsaan is now speaking about Raju’s health and the update is really shocking and heartbreaking as he states that doctors have now given up on the fellow comedian.

While talking about Raju Srivastava to Pinkvilla, Ahsaan Qureshi said, “Doctors have given up. They’ve told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago.”

It was on 10th August, Raju Srivastava collapsed post working out in a gym. It is learnt that he had suffered chest pain while running on a treadmill. He’s currently admitted to AIIMS Delhi and underwent an angioplasty on the very day he was hospitalised. He’s currently on a ventilator and his condition is said to be critical.

Let’s hope the star comedian recovers soon!

Meanwhile, recently comedian Sunil Pal shared a video talking about Raju Srivastava’s condition and asked everyone to pray for him. He said in the video: “Please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is going through a serious situation. Doctors also don’t know what to do. Please pray. The brain has stopped working. Please pray. Raju bhai get well soon.”

