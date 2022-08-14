Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava has been in the news daily since Wednesday, August 10, after he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital. While being treated for the heart attack, the actor was put on a ventilator and reports suggested his health was deteriorating. News even surfaced of his demise, which his family and friend denied.

While fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery, we have come across some happy and hopeful news. During recent interactions, the comedian’s nephew Kushal Srivastava and brother Deepu Srivastava have shared updates about his improving health. Read on to know all they said.

During a recent chat with Etimes, Raju Srivastava’s nephew Kushal Srivastava told the portal that the senior comedian’s condition is improving. He said, “I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji‘s condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response.” Kushal added, “There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign.”

Talking about the improvement noticed in Raju Srivastava, his nephew stated, “Also, Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery.”

In another conversation, as reported by India Today, Raju’s brother Deepu Srivastava, revealed the doctors has conducted an MRI testing on him at 9 PM. The site noted that the reports came in this morning and it suggests that his nerves are pressed. They noted Deepu saying that the doctors are trying to recover it and will take at least 10 days. Raju’s other brother Kaju, who is also admitted to a hospital in Delhi has now recovered.

Team Koimoi wishes for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery.

