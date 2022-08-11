Raju Srivastava is a renowned comedian and actor, who is often credited as Gajodhar. He was rushed to hospital yesterday after he suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after he complained of discomfort while working out in a gym.

Raju is one of the most loved comedians and a regular on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, now the latest report comes with bad news for all his fans. The comedian’s close friend Dr. Aneel Murarka, who is currently at the hospital, has shared an update regarding his health.

Talking to ETimes, Dr. Aneel Murarka said that comedian Raju Srivastava’s health is critical and he is put on a ventilator. He said, “He is not stable, unfortunately. His brain is not functioning and that’s why he had to be put on a ventilator. He suffered a major heart stroke yesterday. The doctors have put two stents in his heart yesterday but he is still not responding positively to the treatment. His family has arrived, and his wife is there. His health is not stable and I spoke to the doctors and even they have said ‘let’s wait and watch by evening what his status would be like’.”

The latest report comes hours after fellow comedian Sunil Pal and actor Ravi Kishan claimed that Raju is out of danger. The actor-politician had said, “I am in London but I have sent my personal secretary to the hospital. I have sent him to look after Raju as I am getting all health updates. I am praying for his fast recovery.”

Sunil Pal, who has appeared with Raju Srivastava on the comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, shared a video recently on Instagram that confirmed he had suffered a heart attack and had been admitted to the hospital. He also added, “With God’s grace and your best wishes he is doing fine and out of danger.”

The latest update on the comedian’s health comes as a shock for all his fans and well-wishers.

