In a shocking turn of events, the OG king of comedy Raju Srivastava has suffered a heart attack. Yes, you read that right. According to the latest media reports, the comedian was working out in a gym when he complained of chest pain and soon collapsed. Raju Srivastava has been a part of many comedy shows including The Kapil Sharma Shown. That apart he has starred in a few Bollywood films including Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya, Kareena Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and many others.

Raju rose to fame with his comedy on the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He was also seen in Bigg Boss, Comedy Cirus, Comedy Nights with Kapil and others.

According to a report in India Today, the comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out on the treadmill. The comedian reportedly experienced chest pain and collapsed. Later, Raju was brought to AIIMS Delhi by his trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.

On the occasion of World Laughter Day, Raju Srivastava told Hindustan Times, “Comedy is a serious business. Comedians make everyone laugh but they themselves don’t laugh. But the world is changing. The audience that I used to see years ago are aged. Now the audience is young. And the current audience needs prompt laughter. Everything is fast-paced. Now the audience wants mimicry of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.”

“So we need to keep ourselves updated. Now I mimic Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi). Furthermore, today even the internet and WhatsApp are our competition. But yeah we need to reinvent ourselves. During the pandemic, the online shows were absolutely new. I got many offers for online shows and I did perform. It was weird as I was not able to see the audience and there was no response,” he added further.

Coming back to Raju Srivastava, Team Koimoi wishes the comedian a speedy recovery.

