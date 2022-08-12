One of India’s most prominent comedians, Raju Srivastava recently suffered a major cardiac arrest and the whole country is now praying for his speedy recovery. Over the years, the actor/comedian has presented everyone with his relatable jokes and created a massive fan following even before the internet took over. Raju who has been in the industry for more than 2 decades now, has worked in a number of prominent films and created a fortune. Today, we’ll have a look at his net worth and the assets he owns.

For the unversed, a few days back, while the actor was working out at a Gym in New Delhi the comedian felt sick and was rushed to AIIMS. While fans are praying for his recovery, his colleagues such as Ehsan Qureshi, Sunil Pal, and Ravi Kishan are also helping the actor’s family. Even politician such as Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Yogi Aditynath too extended their support.

Before entering Bollywood, Raju Srivastava used to do stage shows in India and abroad. He got recognition after he used to mimic and act like megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Later he went on to work in films where he did small roles. The actor was part of movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar and Bombay to Goa. He later participated in the comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where he stood second. However, it was the spin-off show, where he was crowned the winner and got the title of King of Comedy.

Net Worth

As per Amar Ujala, the expected net worth of Raju Srivastava is somewhere between 15-20 Crore. Other than films, the comedian’s major source of income is hosting, advertisements, reality shows, and stage shows. Although there isn’t much detail about his earnings, it said that he charges lakhs of rupees.

House

The comedian who was born and brought up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh still has a home in the city where his family resides. Other than this there isn’t much information about his other properties.

Car Collection

Despite being a prominent actor and King of Comedy, Raju Srivastava leads a simple life as he owns an Innova, along with Audi Q7 worth 82.48 Lakh and BMW 3 Series that costs 46.86 Lakh.

