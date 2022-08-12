Hina Khan is one name that has literally carved her name and niche with her hard work, perseverance and determination in the entertainment industry. The beauty started off her career with television and has now become a global name with her massive popularity. And with this kind of global following also comes a huge bank balance. So, today we bring you Hina’s net worth and it’ll make you strive to work harder for your dreams. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

At one point in time, Khan was one of the most popular ‘Bahurani’ of Indian television and played the iconic role of ‘Akshara’ in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The daily soap literally changed her career trajectory and becoming the first runner-up of reality show Bigg Boss 11 was icing on the cake for her.

Advertisement

Hina Khan’s net worth according to biooverview.com in 2022 is 52 crores. Her monthly income is around 35 lakhs, all thanks to her successful television career. Not just that, she’s one of the highest-paid actresses in the tv industry and made over 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh per episode for her role of Akshara and now charges over 2 lakh for tv shows.

She was also seen in the Salman Khan led reality show for which she was paid a whopping amount of Rs 72 lakh for every 2 weeks and Rs 4.5 lakh per episode for the Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Hina Khan also owns a lavish house in Mumbai which happens to be in a high-rise building and you would know, if you follow her on Instagram. The diva often shares beautiful pictures of her house giving a sneak-peak to her fans of her personal life on social media.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also charges a bomb for brand collaboration with Rs 1 crore for an edorsement. Khan also has an impressive car ‘Audi A4’ worth Rs 44 lakh and well, she definitely believes in living life with luxury and style.

What are your thoughts on Hina Khan’s net worth? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Rumoured Contestant Uorfi Javed Dons A Barely-There Bikini Covered With A Sheer Drape, Netizens Say “Behan Ne Dupatte Se Kaam Chala Liya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram