Bigg Boss has seen a lot of unique contestants over the years who have created ruckus inside the house. Similarly, Swami Om who participated in BB10 grabbed a lot of attention for his antics in the show and for the same, he was ousted from the show for his outrageous behaviour. Later when he came out, Om made some shocking allegations against the host Salman Khan and claimed the actor has AIDS, he further went on to reveal why Khan is not getting married.

After he was evicted, Swami remained in the news for his statements; he was even slapped by a number of people in various events and interviews. For those unaware, Om passed away last year. He was ill and had also suffered a paralysis attack for which he was getting treated in Delhi’s AIIMS. Later his health deteriorated and he took his last breath on February 3, 2021.

Coming back to the topic, Swami Om was kicked out of Bigg Boss 10 by Salman Khan due to his unruly behaviour with fellow contestants. Post coming out from the show, he put several allegations against Salman Khan and one of them was that the actor is suffering from AIDS due to which he’s not getting married. He even claimed that the Dabangg star has a daughter in London.

Talking to Nyoooz, Swami Olm told, “Har Navratri mein, 1008 kanyao ka main pair dhokar pujan karta hun aur uss charnamrit se AIDS aur Cancer jaise bimariyon ko dur karta hun. Yaha tak ki maine Bigg Boss ko bhi kaha tha ki tumhare Salman Khan ko bhi AIDS hai, aap check karwa lijiye, 3 minute mein mil jayega report…”

“isliye toh shaadi nahi kar raha woh. Aur itna hi nahi Salman Khan ki shaadi bhi ho chuki hai London mein uski ek ladki bhi hai, woh chipata hai woh baat alag hai,” he added.

In another interview with a media portal, Swami Om even claimed Salman Khan is an ISI agent and Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar and Abu Salem are all his friends.

