If there’s one actress who doesn’t need any introduction in the entertainment industry it is Shweta Tiwari. She started her career very young and has played some of the most iconic roles in the history of television. Shweta also happens to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry with a whopping net worth which can give a run to a Bollywood celebrity and we aren’t even kidding. Let’s decode her net worth below.

Advertisement

The beauty is super popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram and often shares pictures and reels of herself on the photo-sharing site giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans. Talking about her career, Shweta started off in 1999 and has been a part of the industry for over two decades.

Advertisement

Shweta Tiwari lives a luxurious life and on her own terms. She has a beautiful house in a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Kandivali area and often gives a sneak-peak of her abode through Instagram. It’s lavish and is very spacious.

According to biooverview.com, Shweta Tiwari’s annual income is more than Rs 10 crore. The major part of her earnings comes from television shows and makes around Rs 60 lakh a month and charges over Rs 3 lakh per episode for a show.

Not just that, her car collection is also quite impressive and includes a BMW 7 Series 730Ld worth Rs 1.38 crore, an Audi A4 worth over Rs 47.60 lakh and a Santro worth Rs 6 lakh.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress also has an awesome brand portfolio which includes collaborations like Vardhman Knitting, Dabur Amala and Johnson & Johnson to name a few and charges over Rs 1 crore for a single endorsement.

Reportedly in 2022, Shweta Tiwari’s net worth is over Rs 81 crore. That’s a whopping amount and she totally deserves it after working so hard in the industry for years.

Isn’t Shweta’s net worth impressive? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: “Dancing In Front Of Madhuri Dixit Will Be New Challenge For Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram