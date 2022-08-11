A lot of noise was made when viewers noticed the sparks of romance between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT. They soon began dating and their journey continued at Bigg Boss 16 and later outside the house. The couple recently announced their split and are now speaking up about the reason behind it. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, ShaRa, as their fans call them were recently seen in the music video Tere Vich Rab Disda. A day before the release of the song, the couple announced that they had parted ways and the music video was an ode to all their fans.

Talking about why she and Raqesh Bapat decided to break the news to fans, Shamita Shetty told Bollywood Bubble, “We announced it on social media because we wanted people to know because they were sending us pro love messages. We wanted to focus on ourselves more than ShaRa”

Raqesh Bapat added, “We met in very unusual circumstances. None of us planned it. I wanted to play individually (in Bigg Boss). They (Bigg Boss) were calling me for years. I was and I am really scared of going to that house. It (their relationship) was unplanned. So now we tried and then it didn’t work. So we had to tell people. Also, I thought let’s not do it (breakup announcement) because I am a private person and I don’t want to be vocal about it. If we would have been in the Bigg Boss house then people would’ve seen that why things didn’t work out but we are not in the Bigg Boss house and life is not just the Bigg Boss house.”

Well, we love how Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat remain cordial and mature about their split.

