Over the past few weeks, Uorfi Javed has become the talk of the town and how. The Bigg Boss OTT star has been in the news owing to her bizarre fashion choices. After lying on the bed of roses n*ked, Uorfi took social media by storm when she ditched her top and hid her modesty with her hands. After wearing a one-b**b top, the Internet sensation was seen stripping down to almost nothing while pairing her look with a choker and a rose-gajra.

Recently, Uorfi Javed took the web by storm when she went completely topless and covered her assets behind a fake hair extension.

Once again Uorfi Javed has left everyone shocked with her latest appearance. The actress’ latest outing saw her rock a bright yellow bikini bottom and a matching extra small bikini top. But that’s not all, the actress reminded us of our childhood by wrapping a sheer drape – just like her mom’s dupatta over the bikini bottom and in an inverse V from the centre of the top to her hips.

Like every single time, Uorfi Javed was slammed and trolled left right and centre for being almost n*ked on the streets. Commenting on the videos a user wrote, “Isku kapde pahenne ki bilkul b tamiz nhi hai I hate this girl ladki k naam ki tauheen kar rahi hai ye ladki”.

Another said, “Urfi Sudhar ja Humare India se Bahar Nikl Teri Nange pan ko dekh kr pure Bharat ke logo ke Andar ek Hawas sa jaag utha Sirf tere bedhang ki kapdo ki wajh se Isko India se bahar feko Battamiz Ladki ko Chhote Bacho pe bhi Is Battamiz ka Asar hone lga Ye Apni Faishion India ke bahar dikhye.”

A comment also read, “Bhen ne bas duppta se hi kam chala liya 100 me hi kam ho gya.”

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed is also rumoured to participate in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16.

