Television actress Uorfi Javed, who rose to fame with her appearance in Karan Johar-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT, is well known for her unusual fashion choices. The actress has been seen sporting outfits made from razors, broken glass, safety pins, and other unthinkable items.

Uorfi aka Urfi once again surprised everyone with a topless picture of herself. She was seen sporting high-waist blue denim and used fake hair extensions to cover her breasts. Interestingly, she is seen wearing a huge nose ring with her bare minimum look.

Soon after Uorfi Javed shared the picture on her Instagram handle, some netizens began to troll her while some praised her for her look and said that only she could have pulled off such a look. Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

A user commented, “Ranveer be like – mein karun toh saala character dheela hai,” while another user wanted to donate clothes for her. The user wrote, “Mere paas bhot kapde hain, chahiye toh home delivery kra dunga.” A third user wrote, “गलती से कोई पंखा ना चला देना😂😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Kyu aise harkate krte ho agar galti se ball ud gaye to 😂” Another netizen left a creepy comment on Urfi Javed’s post. He wrote, “Pura hi dikha do.”

Previously, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant posed semi-n*de in a video. She was covering her breasts with her hands, made a zig-zag design across her body with a green rope, and wore a nude colour bottom.

Uorfi Javed then complimented her look with a traditional necklace matching the colour of the rope and tied her hair neatly in a bun and put red roses on it for enhanced styling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

So what do you think about Uorfi Javed’s latest fashion choice? Let us know in the comments.

