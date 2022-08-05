Karan Mehra seemed to be in a happy relationship with his wife Nisha Rawal. Little did anyone know there will be allegations of cheating and domestic violence that will lead to a publicised divorce. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has now hit back at his ex-wife with claims of an ‘extra marital affair’ with her Rakhi brother. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in May 2021 when Nisha had filed a case against Karan and he was arrested by the Goregaon Police Station. She later held a conference and accused Mehra of cheating on her and being violent toward her. The couple is blessed with a baby boy who is currently staying with the mother.

Yesterday, Karan Mehra held a press conference in the city where he made a new set of allegations against Nisha Rawal. He began, “Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels.”

Karan Mehra added, “I have been getting death threats from ‘no caller ID numbers’. I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who’s calling and received a death threat. My mother, father and Kunal are also getting death threats which is very disturbing.”

Well, we only wonder where this new set of allegations lead the case to, now that Karan Mehra is claiming he was physically assaulted by Nisha Rawal and Rohit Satia.

