Lock Upp is a popular web series which is enjoying a high viewership ever since the first episode streamed on ALT Balaji and MX Player, a few weeks back. The show is high on drama and every once in a while, the contestants can be seen spilling spicy, controversial details about their personal life, making it more intriguing for the audience. In a recent episode of the show, Nisha Rawal was seen speaking about getting attracted to another man while still being married to Karan Mehra.

For the unversed, the show started in February this year and has become a major topic of discussion on the internet so far. Every week, Kangana Ranaut schools and praises the contestants for their conduct on the show so far and in a recent episode, she was seen interacting with Nisha over her unsuccessful marriage.

While opening up, Nisha Rawal revealed that she went through a miscarriage in 2014 and there was a lack of support in her life. She even confessed that there were several instances of trauma during that period, which made it even more difficult.

“In 2015, at my cousin’s sangeet ceremony, there was a big incident of physical abuse and I was completely shaken and broken. I wanted to get therapy to talk to someone. At that time, we were also shifting to our new home. There I met an old friend. We connected after a long time. I confided in him apart from the abusive past. My ex-husband was aware of every time I would meet him.”, Nisha Rawal confessed.

Further explaining how it led to infidelity, Nisha Rawal said, “But I think I got close to him. I really got attracted to him because I think there was a lack of support and it was natural after getting support from him. There was a point when I kissed that person. I confessed to my ex-husband that they itself. We would already talk about separating and after that incident I felt I should come out of this marriage. I was sure I didn’t want to be in the relationship and we should walk our ways. It was difficult at that time.”

