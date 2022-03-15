Expect only controversial statements from Kangana Ranaut. The actress is currently busy hosting Lock Upp, which is backed by Ekta Kapoor. But the entire Bollywood is currently talking about Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files. Like most, the Queen actress has nothing but praises for the Anupam Kher starrer. Scroll below for details.

In every sentence that Kangana makes, there’s a reference of her rivals in Bollywood. She had recently been making noise over wanting to call Karan Johar in her Lock Upp. She also took digs at her alleged ex Hrithik Roshan with reference to his 6 fingers.

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut watched The Kashmir Files and went all praises for the team. She was heard telling the paparrazi, “Itni achi film banayi hai inhone ki Bollywood ke paap dho diye (They have made such a great movie that Bollywood’s all sins have been washed away). Bollywood people make such nonsense movie and promote them like anything. They should promote this movie”

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is a film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. The film is turning out to be a surprise at the box office and is doing exceptionally well. Although it started at 3 crores, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial witnessed a massive jump and brought in 15.10 crores on Sunday. And that isn’t it, the hold has been so strong that similar numbers were raked in on its first Monday.

The movie has already garnered 42.20 crores within 4 days of its release.

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles and was released on March 11, 2022.

