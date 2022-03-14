Anupamaa is a popular television series that enjoys a huge fan following not just for its progressive storyline but also for the promising cast line-up. The series has lately been focusing on the romantic angle between the lead characters Anupamaa and Anuj, who have also become a hit pair amongst the audience. In a recent turn of events, Rupali Ganguly uploaded a fun Holi reel with Gaurav Khanna and the clip is totally leaving the fans smitten.

For the unversed, the show kicked off in the year 2020 and has remained on top of the TRP charts ever since. The television series focuses on the life of a middle-aged lady who eventually finds out that her husband is cheating on her with a woman from his workplace. The concept of this entertainer not only revolves around infidelity in Indian households but also on the importance of women’s empowerment as a whole.

In a recent video shared by Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, she can be seen dancing to Jai Jai Shivshankar with her co-star Gaurav Khanna who plays the character Anuj Kapadia on the show. The duo is seen grooving to the upbeat Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer on the sets of their show while being dressed in matching red outfits.

Rupali Ganguly is seen wearing a stunning blood red saree that has a contrasting golden border. Her hair has been tied in a long braid while she chose a bunch of gold jewellery in accessories. Gaurav Khanna, on the other hand, is seen wearing a bright red kurta which has been paired with a set of golden pants and brown leather shoes.

Rupali Ganguly also added Anupamaa and Anuj’s ship name ‘MaAn’ to the caption as she wrote, “Maan-Day pe MaAn kar rahein hain HOLI-Day dance. Do the HOLI wala dance all of u and tag us”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa fans also seemed totally smitten with the video as they flooded the comments section with compliments. “You guys are killing it”, a follower wrote. “This makes my day”, another one said. “Kill Kar Diya”, a fan further wrote.

