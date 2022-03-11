Actor Mimoh Chakraborty recently released a short film on the rights and struggles of women.

A film by Sujoy Mukherjee, ‘Ab Mujhe Udna Hai’ also features Jasmine Grover. It opened for public viewing on March 5, 2022.

About the movie, Mimoh said: “‘Ab Mujhe Udna Hai’ colours the life of women who are trying to get away with their past in a society where gender is tightly woven into the minds of the people in a certain way. It has really opened my eyes to see what women must go through and I urge everyone to go watch it.”

The son of veteran star Mithun Chakraborty will next be seen in ‘Rosh’ and ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma.

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty, son of veteran star Mithun Chakraborty, was previously in news when he had been spending time e-learning various languages.

“Learning is a great process and keeps us in the present. It’s a great time to invest in learning something new and really taking time for ourselves. We are mostly in our homes and the web is our great friend now. Let’s take out time to figure out where we wish to go and keep adding to our armory all the necessary tools to get us there,” Mimoh said.

He added: “It can be software, data analysis, painting, communication, and just about anything and we would have a good time as well as we would be passionate about learning what we wish to.”

Mimoh had earlier shared he has taken up mixed martial arts and crossfit to stay in shape.

