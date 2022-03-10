After recently starring in Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar is now all set to wow his fans with his deadly avatar in Bachchhan Paandey. With just a week left until the film hits theatres (it releases on March 18), Akshay along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi are all out promoting it.

While interacting with the media earlier today, Akshay got asked his views on the lines between Bollywood, Tollywood and other south Indian industries blurring. He was also quizzed about his stand on pan India films. For those who do not know, several South Indian and pan Indian films are being loved and eagerly awaited by fans, including projects like Pushpa, Radhe Shyam, KGF Chapter 2, RRR and more.

Sharing his thoughts on whether he thinks the cross-pollination of South Indian actors into Bollywood and the blurring of lines between industries is a competition, Akshay Kumar said, “I don’t think (it’s a competition). It’s a collaboration rather than a competition. I don’t think we should take it as a competition. There is nothing to compete about.”

Continuing further, Akshay Kumar said, “We all want to come on the big screen and make money out of it and make big, big films. So there is no point of competing about it, it should be collaboration. And the collaboration should not end here only, it should go to other people also, like from Hollywood, French films also, actors from there and anywhere. It should keep on expanding.”

Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar in and as the titular character. Also featuring Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is directed by Farhad Samji. The action-comedy is all set to release in theatres on March 18.

