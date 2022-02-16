Gauahar Khan, who is well known for her acting chops and performance in Bigg Boss 7, is all set to impress everyone once more. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming psychological thriller web series, Bestseller. And here’s what she has to say about her co-stars.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi – for her upcoming web series, we asked Gauahar how it was shooting with the likes of Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Sonalee Kulkarni, Satyajeet Dubey and more. While sharing her experience, she shedded some light on her special moments with Mithun da. Read all she said below.

On being asked about her experience on sharing the screen with Mithun Chakraborty in Bestseller, Gauahar Khan said, “It was lovely. Mithun da is amazing, he’s a very friendly person. He doesn’t give you the vibe of ‘Mai itna bada star hu aur tum (bus) ache ho’ (I’m such a big star, and you are good). He’s always praising others, always complimenting us, he’s always encouraging us. Humesha Mazak karte rehe hai (He keeps fooling around).” She continued, “So I have learnt a lot from him on sets. He’s a legend and I absolutely love him, I have so much respect for him.”

Talking about her other Bestseller co-stars and working with them, Gauahar Khan said, “Everyone else was also super to work with. Arjan (Bajwa) was a great co-star. Satya (Satyajeet Dubey) was super fun to be around. Sonalee (Kulkarni) was very sweet.” She added, “We had a great time on sets.”

When asked if Mithun Chakraborty gave her any special advice, the Bestseller actress said, “I’ve had many special moments with him actually. He keeps complimenting me and I feel very flattered, I feel very happy about that.” Recalling a compliment the veteran actor used to tell her, the actress said, “He keeps telling, ‘Gauahar ko 2nd Sunday pe banaya upar wale ne, bahot fursat se banaya,’(God made Gauahar with lots on love on the second Sunday) so I used I blush a lot. He’s so kind to at that.”

Recalling her first scene with Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan said, “My first scene with him, he called and said, ‘chalo lines karte hai’ and actually, he was testing me. He wanted to know how well prepared I am. He was very surprised that I knew all my lines properly and he was like, ‘ladki ready hai’ (She is ready). He knew he was with someone who also was prepared to face such a legend.” She concluded by saying, “He doesn’t need to give any tips. He’s right there in front of you to if you performing and if you are wise enough, you will learn so much from him.”

Bestseller is a psychological thriller, which features Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the series will start streaming from February 18 on Prime Video. It is produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP.

