Shamita Shetty is hitting headlines for the past few days due to the reports about her alleged break-up with Raqesh Bapat. Soon when the matter escalated the actress was quick to shut the rumours and claimed there was no truth to it. Amidst all this, the actress was recently spotted in the city, looked like she was in a rush and ignored paparazzi. However, netizens weren’t pleased with her attitude as they are calling out the actress for denying to pose for photographers.

For the unversed, Shetty-Bapat met and fell in love while they were inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. They were often spotted arguing over various things but the couple handled their relationship like matures and currently they’re going strong. Cooling down the separation rumours, most recently the two appeared together in the Hello Hall of Fame Award on Sunday and seemed absolutely in love with each other.

Meanwhile, a paparazzi Instagram page named Viral Bhayani shared a video of Shamita Shetty where the actress clearly appeared in a bad mood. She didn’t even look at the photographers as she quickly walked and sat in her car. Netizens weren’t pleased with her attitude and trolled her for rude behaviour.

Reacting to the video of Shamita Shetty, a social media user wrote, “Itna attitude kyu hai yaar…” another wrote, “attitude toh esa dikhati hai ki jaise isne 12 hit movies kiya ho esa attitude toh Shahrukh khan ka bhi nahi hai,” a third user wrote, “tooo much attitude shilpa best h,” a fourth user commented, “What is this lady yaar so much of attitude nd arrogance I don’t know Abhi tak isne industry kya acha kam kiya hai ki itna attitude dikhati hai,” a fifth user wrote, “Oversmart insecure lady.. attitude dekho iske ..badi aayi …pata nahi kis baat ka attitude hai.”

Meanwhile, reacting to her break up rumour with Raqesh, Shamita had taken to her Instagram story and dismissed the rumour saying, “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.”

Most recently, a source close to Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat claimed that the two are having problems due to their work commitments. Talking to Bollywood Life, the source told, “Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat do have differences like every couple has but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for them. They both truly love each other and do not want to lose this special relationship and hence they’re working out on their differences. Shamita has worked immensely hard to get this recognition and now is looking forward to working in film and web series as now is the best time for any actor and the same goes with Raqesh. He too wants to explore opportunities for himself. Amid this, they are not able to decide on how to work on their relationship as Raqesh is based in Pune and it becomes difficult for him to travel almost every time.”

