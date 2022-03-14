Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye’ actor Vijayendra Kumeria shares about the ongoing track called ‘Chalave Ki Shaadi’ which is based on false promises between Armaan Oberoi, played by him and Saumya Verma, essayed by actress Vidhi Pandya.

He also throws light on his character in the show.

Talking about the role, Vijayendra Kumeria says: “Armaan’s personality is extremely grey – he feels that he must remain in control of every situation and relationship in his life. It is tough to play such a negative character, who believes that the world revolves around him.”

Further Vijayendra Kumeria elaborates how his character relates to many in the society.

“In spite of this, we should remember that several such people exist in society and we deal with them every day. I hope that the viewers keep this in mind as the show progresses and remember that these twists and turns are what keep the story alive. Playing this role, I hope that the character grows through the show,” he adds.

And indicates on what audience can see in coming episode: “A little hint for the upcoming episodes – get ready for an interesting romantic number to enthrall you.”

Vijayendra Kumeria starrer ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

