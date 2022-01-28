Naagin fame actor Vijayendra Kumeria will be seen playing a lead role in the upcoming show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye on the small screen.

Advertisement

Talking about his character, Vijayendra said: “I am very excited to be a part of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. During the narration, I was intrigued with Armaan’s character and knew right then that I had to be a part of this show. There are a lot of shades to my character and I am thoroughly preparing for it.

Advertisement

“While viewers will see me essay a very charming, ambitious and admirable personality, Armaan as a character is manipulative and has the ability to turn things in his favour and as he wants them to be. It’s interesting to portray a character like Armaan and I am hoping that the audience is as excited as I am,” Vijayendra Kumeria added.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will see Vijayendra Kumeria don the character of Armaan Oberoi.

Set against the backdrop of ‘Mayanagari’ – Mumbai, the show charts the journey of a couple — Saumya Verma, an ambitious and struggling TV writer, and Armaan Oberoi, a charming and successful TV producer. On the surface, their relationship seems perfect.

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Krushna Abhishek Reacts To Rumours Of Rivalry With Kapil Sharma: “He Was The First Person To Call Me When My Father Died…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube