Shweta Tiwari is currently making a lot of noise over her latest controversial remark. The actress irked viewers when she said ‘meri bra ka size bhagwan banayenge’ during a press conference. FIR has been lodged against the actress and her posters are being burnt at different parts across the city. But do you remember when she bathed in a bikini on national TV? Scroll below for all the details.

If one remembers, Shweta was a part of the reality TV show, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. The Sony TV creation was inspired by the British game show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Tiwari along with Mona Wasu (winner), Chetan Hansraj, Jay Bhanushali, Kashmera Shah, Mika Singh were some of the contestants.

A clip went viral from the show where Shweta Tiwari was seen bathing in swimwear. The actress wore a multi-coloured bikini top and complemented it with a tiny skirt. Given that the reality show went on-air back in 2009, viewers found it inappropriate.

Shweta Tiwari received massive backlash for the viral clip. Many shamed her and claimed that the action was unacceptable! But most forgot that the theme of the gameshow was based on surviving in jungle based surroundings. So can you really blame her?

The actress had quit the show on Day 13 while Mona Wasu went onto bag the winner title. Chetan Hansraj and Anaida were the respective first and second runner-ups.

Check out a viral clip from Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao below:

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari has landed in controversy yet again. She was recently in Bhopal for promotion for her upcoming web series also starring Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Sourabh, who is known for his role in Mahabharat, will be seen as a ‘bra-fitter’ in the show. Referring to the same, Shweta had said, “meri bra ka size bhagwan banayenge.” But the remark made as a joke didn’t go well with many.

