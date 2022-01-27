Shweta Tiwari has been making noise for the longest time because of her daughter Palak Tiwari. The star kid has recently marked her entry into the showbiz but has gained massive popularity. The Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actress is now in trouble over her ‘bra’ remark. Below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, Shweta was in Bhopal for promotions of her upcoming web show. Along with her, Mahabharat fame Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi are also playing pivotal roles in the show.

The web show will witness Sourabh Raaj Jain in the role of a bra-fitter. During a media interaction, the actor was asked about how he played the role of a god in Mahabharat to now, where he’s playing such a controversial character. To this, Shweta Tiwari interrupted and saud, “mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hai.’

Shweta Tiwari passed the remark in a funny manner but it did not go well with the netizens. Many have been shaming the actress for her reckless statement and have termed it ‘derogatory’.

Owing to all the backlash, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra has ordered the police chief of Bhopal to submit a detailed report on the matter. He was the same personality who even led a political protest against Sunny Leone over her song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache’ which is now titled Panghat.

Check out the viral video ft Shweta Tiwari below:

Meanwhile, Shweta has been in controversy previously because of her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. He had previously accused the actress of not taking care of their son properly and not letting him meet Reyansh.

