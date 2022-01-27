Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death shocked the nation as the actor was at the peak of his career. The star rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta with Ankita Lokhande and to honour him the makers brought back the show with season 2 but seems like the family of the late actor isn’t happy. In a recent interview, Sushant’s sister Meetu claimed she’s disappointed with the sequel as the makers are trying to take advantage of his name.

The Ekta Kapoor produced show ran for almost 5 years between the years 2009 and 2014. It grabbed attention for its brilliant storyline and chemistry between the lead stars. The show was rebroadcasted on Zee TV post the death of the Chhichhore star in 2020. Reportedly, the daily soap is an adaptation of South India’s superhit Tamil TV series Thirumathi Selvam of Sun TV.

The makers recently unveiled the first trailer of Pavitra Rishta season 2 which stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana. In a recent interview with AajTak, Meetu, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput said she was unhappy with the makers when they announced the sequel.

Meetu said, “Hum nahin chaahate ki koi hamare bhai (Sushant Singh Rajput) ki maut ko bhunae. Imandari se kahoon to main Pavitra Rishta 2 ki ghoshana se khush nahin hoon. Yeh spasht roop se Sushant ke naam ka fayda uthaane ka ek dukhad prayaas hai. (We do not want anyone to cash in on the death of our brother. To be honest, I am not happy with the announcement of Pavitra Rishta 2. This is clearly a sad attempt to take advantage of Sushant’s name).”

Earlier talking about Shaheer Sheikh replacing Sushant from part 2, Ankita Lokhande claimed that no one can replace the Dil Bechara star; she even spoke about her preparation for the role, the Manikarnika actress told, “When you are shooting, you are on set with thousands around you. And if I start to think about Sushant, I knew I would get very distracted and wouldn’t be able to work on my character. I had to prepare myself before every romantic scene saying: ‘Ok, it’s Shaheer’ … With Sushant, it was all organic and those feelings for him came out organically in any scene. But with Shaheer, I had to prepare.”

Pavitra Rishta 2 is set to premiere on January 28 on Zee5.

