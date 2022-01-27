Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a lot of fights but the never-ending rifts between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash often grab attention. The latest showdown grabbed all the eyeballs as it included some remarks like ‘aunty’. Actress Bipasha Basu is now furious about the age-shaming part of it all. Scroll below for all the details.

It all began when some viewers entered BB15 as an audience. Contestants were given the task of entertaining them and would receive scores out of 10 as a result. When Tejasswi began giving a massage to beau Karan, he was dissatisfied and called for Shamita. Shetty sat on his back to give him a massage but that did not go very well with Teja.

As a result of it, Tejasswi Prakash lost her cool at Shamita Shetty. Later, when the Bigg Boss OTT diva moved on to give a massage to Pratik Sehajpal, Teja was heard saying, “Ab ye aunty iske upar bhi chad gayi”

Shamita Shetty later had a breakdown over the attacks by her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant. Tejasswi Prakash was seen apologizing to the actress in the washroom arena. All of this has left Bipasha Basu furious and she’s called out the entire drama.

Bipasha Basu tweeted, “Age shaming disgustingly, then saying sorry..beyond pathetic !If this is a winner for anyone or a role model it’s truly sad.If you are insecure attack your man who makes you feel insecure instead of pulling other women down #biggboss15 #shameful”

The tweet made by Bipasha Basu went viral in no time and currently has 4760 retweets and 9500 likes. Tejasswi Prakash fans also came to her rescue and called out the hypocrisy of ‘insecurity’ by Shamita Shetty.

As most know, Shamita was equally possessive about her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat during Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal was the third person in the triangle!

