Bigg Boss 15 is all set to get wrapped up this weekend and after months we’ll finally know who takes home the prestigious trophy. There are several moments in the history of BB which can’t be forgotten but the Pooja Misra’s argument with Shonali Nagrani in season 5 remains iconic. In a recent interview, the former contestant says although she was happy that the incident went viral but her parents aren’t.

In recent years the instance has grabbed a lot of attention as people have turned ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’ into a meme. Not just in India, the meme has been recreated internationally; even the American television icon Khloe Kardashian has used Misra’s “Get off my back” line in her Instagram post.

Years after the season ended, Pooja Misra recalled the incident as she revealed what actually happened and why snapped at Shonali Nagrani in Bigg Boss 5, she told Vice India, “You know how the environment is, it is very hostile and people are forever backstabbing each other. There was a time when I wanted to go into the kitchen to make myself a snack. Now, all the girls used to literally hijack the kitchen and never let me go there. And then, when it was my turn, they kept on coming and provoking me while I was making that sandwich. I tolerated and tolerated and tolerated and then, at one point, I was like, ‘That’s it.’ I broke a broom, I kicked a dustbin and after a decade, it made history.”

In the interview, Pooja Misra said she was surprised when the meme went viral during the COVID-19 pandemic as she received a lot of messages. The actress says she was initially wasn’t sure but later she saw some news articles about the same.

Recalling her family’s reaction, she said, “I was happy, I was like, okay. But as far as my family and friends are concerned, my brother was like, ‘They are making a joke out of you.’ Even my mother was like, ‘Oh God, what is this!’ I was like, ‘Okay, that is your opinion but I just feel I am being myself.’ This is years of being pent up, agonised and having an outburst to all that. People can relate to those lines because we are all fighting our own battles.”

From the past year, the meme has taken over the world as prominent TikTokers, Instagram influencers and numerous celebrities have recreated the fight between Pooja Misra and Shonali Nagrani.

