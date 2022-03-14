‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ on Voot has been in the news ever since it was announced by the platform. Comedian Bharti Singh and her better-half, Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan will also join the Khatra brigade as the Friday special host to take the show a notch higher with her non-stop masti.

As the show’s special host, Farah will invite a bunch of celebrities to partake in a series of awkward dares, hilarious pranks, and more than 150 games with their main motto, “Kriya Humein Seriously Na Le.”

Being the ringmaster of the show, the supermom could not resist and thought of pulling some mazedaar pranks on her aww-dorable children. Wanting to take the Khatra fever back home, Farah Khan seeks help from her talented co-hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. When asked about what Khatra games she will play with her kids, her instant response was, “I am not going to play games with my kids, in fact I am going to take help from Bharti and Haarsh, to pull some mischievous pranks on them.”

Over the years, despite donning multiple hats, Farah Khan has been giving major mommy goals for all the mothers out there. As this doting mother channels her inner prankster, one thing is guaranteed for the audience – lots of fun and laughter.

Kripya Humien Seriously Na Lein and watch ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ from Monday to Friday, starting 13th March 2022, at 7:00 pm on Voot.

