Every season of Bigg Boss presents the audience with at least one couple and some of these romantic duos make their relationship work even after their time on the reality show. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are one such couple who made their relationship last even after leaving the BB OTT house. However, according to the most recent reports, there is some trouble in paradise but they are trying their best to work through it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh met in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and eventually fell in love with each other. Raqesh also entered the 15th season of Bigg Boss to support his lady love when she was a contestant there. He could not stay in the house for a prolonged period because of health issues but fans got to see their strong bond during the little time he spent in the house.

Advertisement

Since the last few days, there have been several speculations about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship and most of them suggested that they are on the brink of a breakup. The couple, however, quashed these rumours when they walked on the red carpet hand-in-hand. Now according to a new report by Bollywood Life, Shamita and Raqesh are having some issues as a couple mainly due to their work commitments.

A source close to the development revealed, “Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat do have differences like every couple has but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for them. They both truly love each other and do not want to lose this special relationship and hence they’re working out on their differences. Shamita has worked immensely hard to get this recognition and now is looking forward to working in film and web series as now is the best time for any actor and the same goes with Raqesh. He too wants to explore opportunities for himself. Amid this, they are not able to decide on how to work on their relationship as Raqesh is based in Pune and it becomes difficult for him to travel almost every time.”

The same source further said, “Raqesh hasn’t forced his decision on Shamita ever. She is an independent individual and knows what is right and wrong for her. Yes, they fight and have differences but that’s very personal. The couple is unhappy with these baseless reports around them and so they both have decided to not speak about it all. Raqesh and Shamita are right now very much together and they want to be in LOVE with each other forever.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television world

Must Read: Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover Dismisses Reports Of Using 10 Crore’s Dining Table, Takes A Dig At BharatPe Board: “You’ll Lose Your Credibility Like Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube