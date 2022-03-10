Bigg Boss has given its fans a couple of jodis who have made headlines with their love story on the controversial show. While a few couples continue to be in love, others decided to part ways owing to their differences. But looks like there’s another couple who just got added to the latter list? Wonder who, well it’s the new couple of the tinsel town, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat.

Advertisement

Shamita and Raqesh fell head-over-heels in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT. During Shamita’s appearance in Bigg Boss 15, the duo had even expressed their love on national TV.

Advertisement

Now, here’s heartbreaking news for all the ShaRa fans. If the latest reports are to be believed then Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have decided to part ways. Shocking, isn’t it? According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss OTT couple has called it quits. A source close to the couple revealed to the entertainment portal, “Things didn’t work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate.”

But Shamita was quick enough to react to their rumours and rubbish them. Taking to her social media, the BB runner-up shared the screengrab of the news portal and called it untrue. She wrote in the story, “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.”

Raqesh, who was earlier married to TV star Ridhi Dogra, had confessed his love to Shamita Shetty and was often seen spending time with her family.

Raqesh and Shamita have often addressed the big question. Earlier speaking to Times Of India, they were quoted saying, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let’s hope for the best.”

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Reacts To Trolls Saying ‘Arre Bhains Ho Gayi Hai’: “There Is A Boundary They Should Not Cross”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube