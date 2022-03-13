The majority of the women across the globe faces s*xual harassment at least once in their lives. And while we think that famous people don’t go through the same, we are wrong. Most of the female celebrities have experienced casting couch and terrible abusive relationships in their personal lives. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Uttaran actress Tinna Datta opened up on her abusive relationship and revealed spine-chilling details on the same. Scroll below to know the scoop.

Tina rose to fame with Uttaran where she starred opposite television beauty and sensation Rashami Desai. For the longest time, the show did really well on TRP and had a huge fan following back then.

Talking to Times Of India back in the day, Tina Datta opened up on her ex-boyfriend and how he would be abusive verbally and physically. Tina also made some spine-chilling revelations about her relationship and that he would bash her up even in front of her friends.

Tina Datta said, “I was in a relationship with a non-industry guy for five years. We had met through common friends. But I called time on it, because he was extremely abusive, verbally and physically. I would get bashed up even in front of my friends. I went bonkers to an extent that my confidence took a beating.”

Meanwhile, the beauty is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 2 million followers on Instagram. Tina often share pictures and videos of herself on the photo-sharing site and fans can’t get enough of her cuteness and fashion sense on the same.

What are your thoughts on Tina Datta opening up on her abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend? Tell us in the comments below.

