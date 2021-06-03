



Celebrities often receive unnecessary hate on social media. Abusive trolls leave such nasty comments on their pictures and the latest addition to the same is actress Tina Dutta. A young guy abused her on an Instagram picture where she was topless and later apologised to her. Read to know the scoop below.

Tina is quite active on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing a topless picture, wearing multi-coloured shorts, Tina Datta wrote, “Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change! P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok….Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think!”

That’s one good-looking picture, Tina Datta!

Soon after Tina shared the picture, the troll started abusing her in her topless picture. And taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a screenshot of his comments and wrote, “@anuj_yaduvanshi_70 is that the kind of upbringing you guy’s get??? @shubhamcybercop please take action” and “and he wouldn’t stop @anuj_yaduvanshi_70 bring it on you looser. .Seems like that’s how yoy talk to every other women. . @shubhamcybercop.”

Finally, a few hours later, Tina Datta shared yet another story where the troll apologised to the actress and said, “dii I am reallt sorry for this. Sharing the reply on her story, the Uttaran actress wrote, “and now suddenly I become Di . . such loosers”.

Earlier in a conversation with Times Of India, Tina opened up on social media trolling and said, “I see social media as a boon as it has opened up a plethora of opportunities for all of us. I choose to ignore the cons and stay away from trolls. Social media paves the way for good business and money. It is the best platform to reach out to my followers across the globe.”

