Yesterday, a piece of news about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat breaking up made headlines. ShaRa fans were heartbroken until the Bigg Boss 15 contestants refuted the news. During their stint in BB15, Shamita and Raqesh fell head-over-heels in love with each other. The couple has time and again expression their love on National Television and via their lovey-dovey posts on social media.

Time and again the couple gets asked about taking their next step in the relationship and they the perfect answers.

Within two days, reports of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s break-up have surfaced not once but twice. While the actress was quick to refute early rumours we wonder what does actress has to say now. According to a report in ETimes, all is not well between the lovebirds. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist wants to be around the love of her life following which is why she is asking him to shift his base back to Mumbai.

After his separation from ex-wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Bapat had shifted to Pune and now Shamita Shetty feels that this is not in favour of their relationship. A source close to the couple revealed to ETimes, “Pyar hua tha lekin adchane aa rahi hai aur kaafi jhagde huye hain kuch dino se.” Shamita was also missing from her rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia’s farewell party.

Earlier, Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “Things didn’t work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate.” However, Shamita was quick to share its screenshot and refute them. In her Insta story, she wrote, “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.”

Shamita and Raqesh had earlier reacted to taking the plunge. She had told ETimes, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let’s hope for the best.”

