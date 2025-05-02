Kull Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, Gaurav Arora, and others

Creator: Sahir Raza

Director: Sahir Raza

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 8 episodes of 40 minutes each!

Kull Review: What’s It About:

“Saree pehenne aur badalne mein 21-minute lagte hain, sahab ko pehna kar time note kar lijiyega,” tells a powerful and strong Maharani to a Police Officer and his subordinates after the dead body of the Maharaja is found in a swimming pool of a royal palace with the Maharani’s saree that is choked around his neck. Nimrat Kaur plays the Maharani of this imaginary palace of Bikaner, and turns the prime suspect after her father, the Maharaja, is murdered, the night of his 60th birthday. Kull – The Legacy Of The Raisingghs do not waste time building the premise!

But as soon as the premise is setup, I feel tired. Because I am legit tired of watching kingdoms that are broke but are still trying to uphold their royalty and flaunt their fake lives to the fullest. Then, suddenly there is a murder in the royal household and now everyone is a suspect in this not-so-interesting Game Of Thrones!

Kull Review: Script Analysis:

Breaking the normal blueprint of Royal murder dramas and what seems like an extension of Murder Mubarak and so many more, this royal soap opera, which seems to have not been soapy but sloppy for the first three episodes, takes a sharp turn and a huge risk, revealing the murderer itself!

While there is a police officer trying to make the three daavedars of the Royal throne, the main suspect in this murder case, the web series takes a sharp and calculated risk of revealing the murderer! And suddenly, I have all my attention invested in this web series. And yes, I forgot to tell, apart from the three kids, there is a Royal Wafadar/Family friend, just like any other Royal Drama. The wafadar marries his gay son to the Royal princess, which is the biggest secret in this Royal Drama!

Make no mistake here. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, this royal drama could rise to new levels once it reveals the murderer, drawing all attention to the lesser-known story format in filmmaking! But it suddenly turns into a soap opera, and the problem with them is you can take the saas out of the soap opera, but you cannot take the bahu out of the soap opera. Nimrat Kaur is that bahu in this series. In fact, the beti cum bahu combo is the iconic mix for any Akshara, Naira, Anupamaa kind of story!

Kull Review: Star Performance:

Now that you know all of those who live in the royal palace, let us delve into the murky world of the Raisingghs. It is an established fact that we are talking about a dysfunctional family with a lot of secrets when we enter any Royal drama. Here, we have a powerful eldest daughter, Rani Indrani Raisinggh (Nimrat Kaur), who claims absolute power. Then there’s Rajkumari Kavya Raisinggh (Riddhi Dogra), trying to balance tradition with the necessity of turning their debt-ridden palace into a hotel. Finally, there is the Kunwar and the heir to the throne, Abhimanyu Raisinggh (Amol Parashar), the drug addict who is always high and jumping higher than his spirit to kill anyone because clearly, that is what a Raja does according to him! Adding to this volatile mix is Brij (Gaurav Arora), the adopted son, whose loyalty to the family is suspicious at all levels!

All the characters play their parts to perfection, but it is Nimrat Kaur who saves this entire sinking ship on her strong shoulders. She is the true Tulsi Parvati in this soap opera-ish royal drama. Despite the series making unnecessary mystery around her character, Nimrat plays along, and turns into Dhoni and Kohli who make us win that lost match on the last ball!

Kull Review: What Works:

The initial setup of a royal family grappling with murder and hidden truths is undeniably engaging. Despite being an abusively rehashed royal drama that instantly started as a ‘Maharaja Khatam Drama Shuru’ kind of story, the web series works in moments, all thanks to Nimrat Kaur playing the woman caught in the crosshairs of family secrets and power.

Kull Review: What Doesn’t Work:

This web series could have worked on a very intriguing plot and style of Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara. In Baahubali, while they reveal that Katappa kills Baahubali, they do not reveal the reason, making the viewers stay for the next part! Kull plays a masterstroke here, revealing Katappa Kills Baahubali, but the very next moment, they destroy everything they built by revealing why Katappa Killed Baahubali!

Kull Review: Last Words:

The backstory of this palace was one of the strongest points, which should have been saved as the desert! But since these are royals, probably, ye khaane se pehle bhi meetha khaa sakte hain! Honestly, revealing the entire backstory along with the murderer in the third episode makes absolutely no sense in this nonsense murder mystery that is a little extension of Murder Mubarak with no Pankaj Tripathi to help Nimrat Kaur save this ship!

