‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye’ actor Vijayendra Kumeria talks about his role, being a part of this project, his equation with his co-star Vidhi Pandya and what challenges he faced to portray a grey shade and how he prepared for it.

He says: “I’m very excited because this role of Armaan Oberoi is challenging for me as an actor and therefore I am all the more driven to do justice to this character and the narrative.”

Armaan Oberoi, who is a successful TV producer has a lot of shades. Vijayendra shares how he prepared himself to get into the skin of this character.

He shares: “I have been working a lot on the styling and the look along with body language and the dialogue delivery. Armaan is a complex character – he is narcissistic and manipulative. It’s completely unlike my real-life personality. Having said that, as an actor it’s a treat to experiment with such different characters and I’m really having fun doing this.”

Armaan has a deceitful side to him that no one knows of. He will be seen playing a lot of mind games-how daunting is it to play a character like this?

The ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ actor answers: “It is daunting to a certain extent, because I am unlike this character in real life. Sometimes, it’s difficult for me as a person to justify why Armaan is doing certain things and what drives him to do it. Armaan Oberoi is picture perfect and inspiring to the outside world, but has a dark side to himself that people don’t know of. This duality is something that I am hopeful I have done justice to and I look forward to audience reactions to it. “

He further shares his equation with his co-actor Vidhi and says: ” Vidhi has been a co-star and a friend for a long time now. It’s easy to work with her. In fact, we don’t need to do a lot of rehearsals to get the scene right since we share a good compatibility which is a plus point for us to be working together.”

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is all about the married couple Soumya Verma, played by Vidhi Pandya and Armaan Oberoi, essayed by Vijayendra Kumeria. As the show is about marriage and complexities in the couple’s life, Vijayendra shares his perspective about marriage.

“All I will say is ‘equality and respect is the key to a successful marriage’. Marriage is a two-way street – give and take relationship where one must always understand his or her significant other and give that support and respect to each other,” he concludes.

