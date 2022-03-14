Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the next release of his much-awaited film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor and his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi are set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Now a new promo has been released on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

A recent report claimed that Khiladi Kumar got upset with the comedian-host, after a video of his from the Show got leaked. The actor then apparently decided not to promote the film on the show. Later the comedian confirmed that he had sorted things out with Akshay.

Advertisement

Now a promo of The Kapil Sharma Show was released by the network wherein Krushna Abhishek is seen making fun of Akshay Kumar’s crot*h-grabbing scene. The comedian appears as Amitabh Bachchan and takes blessings from the superstar by touching his thigh and saying, “Mein Akshay Kumar style me inko pranam kara hu. Inhone aajke zamaane ko sikhaya h kitna jukhna chahiye aur kitna nhi.”

The comedian then also said, “Ek badiya aadmi do panktiyan kahi h. Pushpa, jhukega nhi saala,” giving a reference to Allu Arjun’s recently release blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Kapil Sharma is then seen making fun of Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post which was shared on his 21st wedding anniversary with Twinkle Khanna. In the photo the two are seen sitting outdoor, at a cafe, looking at each other and smiling.

Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The comedian showed Akshay a bunch of comments that fans had left on his post. One of the comment read, “Aadmi chahe kitna bhi accha actor ho, biwi ke saamne muskurata nakli hi lagta hai.” Another comment read, “Kuch order to kar lo ya sirf photo kichvane aaye the” a third user wrote, “Aap kon sa tooth paste estmal krte ho dono ke dat chamak rhi he.”

Read those comments, Akshay Kumar and others on the show were seen laughing. At the time of this writing, the promo was available. However, later it was removed.

Previously, Akki had shared a video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which the duo is seen calling each other “bewafa (unfaithful).” The superstar wrote, “Bewafa yani dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma. Aur aapki (We all have an unfaithful person in our lives. In my life, it is Kapil Sharma, who is yours)? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Must Read: Lock Upp’s Shivam Sharma Reveals He Slept With His Divorcee ‘Bhabhi’, “Bed H*t Karke Aata Tha…”; Kangana Ranaut Calls Him “Bonafide Lukkha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube